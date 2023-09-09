Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

CLSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLSK

CleanSpark Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $671.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 3.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 73.22%. The firm had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CleanSpark by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CleanSpark by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.