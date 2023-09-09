Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Compass Point boosted their price target on Iris Energy from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iris Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Regal Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Iris Energy by 19.8% during the second quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,420,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 235,027 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at about $6,102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Iris Energy by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,051,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 582,831 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Iris Energy by 62.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 701,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 269,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Iris Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

