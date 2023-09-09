Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock opened at $88.77 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.99 and a 52-week high of $95.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.