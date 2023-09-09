Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 598 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,018.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,381 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,428,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $7.82 on Friday, hitting $668.88. The stock had a trading volume of 902,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,855. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $665.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $585.73. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.82%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

