Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 1.1% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,403,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,505 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,176 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,698,000 after purchasing an additional 910,521 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.05. 348,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,797. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $114.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.78.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.