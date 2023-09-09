Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 2,439 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.90.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $848,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,856 shares in the company, valued at $21,862,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $2,512,688 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.60. 2,263,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $130.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.14.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.