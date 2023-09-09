Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 885 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 81.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 83.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.59. 15,057,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,386,659. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $53.23.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.19.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

