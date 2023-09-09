Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.2% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,970. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $63.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.