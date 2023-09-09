Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 511.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Target Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,923,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a one year low of $120.75 and a one year high of $181.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.