Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 592.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,082 shares of company stock worth $16,085,453 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MMC traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.76. 1,122,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,666. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.11 and a 52 week high of $197.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

