Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1,352.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA IBDQ remained flat at $24.39 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 232,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,722. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

