Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,325 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,325 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1,084.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 131,057 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1,033.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 157,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 143,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 867,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,266. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $24.82.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

