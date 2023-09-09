Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,760 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50,114 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $216,049,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,195,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,990,000 after buying an additional 6,523,848 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,297,000 after buying an additional 3,618,731 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $44,205,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. 17,559,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,086,869. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

