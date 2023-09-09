Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.48. 5,986,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,133. The company has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average of $94.92.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

