Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $13.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $518.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,349. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $540.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $200.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

