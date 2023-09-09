Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 2,080 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 468.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 26,672 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,773,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,870. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average is $62.16.

Insider Activity

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

