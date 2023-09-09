Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 244 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $708,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.7% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.87. 800,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,986. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

