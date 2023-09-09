Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 255 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,588 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,976 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,687,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $203.05. 1,220,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,241. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.56 and a 200-day moving average of $189.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

