Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 5,570 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Long Path Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 657,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 135,588 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% in the first quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 67,163 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 418.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 24.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 209,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Up 1.2 %

SAMG stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 70,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,053. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $23.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $246.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Profile

(Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.