Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,905 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $16.80. 14,738,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,194,869. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

