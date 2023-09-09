Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,056,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,654,000 after acquiring an additional 29,576 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,937,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,845,000 after acquiring an additional 498,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,554,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,272,000 after acquiring an additional 63,251 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,483,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after acquiring an additional 28,916 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.78. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 101.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $289.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $58,419.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,299 shares in the company, valued at $911,716.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total transaction of $399,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,885.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,488,483 over the last ninety days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CWST shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

