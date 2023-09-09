Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,022 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,047 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $343.05. 1,275,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,743. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.57 and a 12-month high of $367.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,787,705 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.04.

Read Our Latest Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.