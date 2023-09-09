Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 106,330 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,330 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.14% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $16,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWH. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 647.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,426,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,962,000 after buying an additional 1,235,189 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,375,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,535,000 after purchasing an additional 674,542 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter worth $12,205,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,243,000 after purchasing an additional 504,129 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock remained flat at $17.75 during trading hours on Friday. 1,971,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,874. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

