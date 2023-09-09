Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,800 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 48,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,376,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,361,000 after acquiring an additional 319,007 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 772,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in TC Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 573,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,274,000 after acquiring an additional 80,050 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.97. 3,339,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,200. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.20.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 390.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRP. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

