Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of DT Midstream worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in DT Midstream by 3.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in DT Midstream by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DTM traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.10. 558,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,936. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average is $49.55.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.13% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 72.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

