Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 17,592 Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.00% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 256,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 84,956 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 1,160.3% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after buying an additional 119,298 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 637.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 108,552 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 94,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,340,000.

NYSEARCA THD traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,215. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $80.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.66.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

