Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.34. 1,382,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,687. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

