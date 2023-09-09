Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $15 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,767 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF comprises 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.27% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $15,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,610,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,926 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,250,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,857,000 after acquiring an additional 555,612 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,737,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,940,000 after purchasing an additional 469,010 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,348.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,003,000 after purchasing an additional 546,015 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,331,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

EWW traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,162. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.95. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $43.78 and a one year high of $65.73.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

