Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $17.51 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises approximately 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of ONEOK worth $17,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 211.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.77. 3,357,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,730. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

