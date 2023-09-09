Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 822.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 145,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 129,399 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Corteva by 140.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Corteva by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 53,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Corteva by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus lowered their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.41.

Corteva Stock Up 0.0 %

Corteva stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,997,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,538. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.