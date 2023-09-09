Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.17 Million Stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth about $445,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 220.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 268,914 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Hess Midstream Trading Up 0.7 %

Hess Midstream stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.62. 410,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $0.6011 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 120.60%.

Insider Transactions at Hess Midstream

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $42,885,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading

