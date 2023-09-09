Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 42,131 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 616,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,131 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $16,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,238,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,121 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,724,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,669 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,248,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,089,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,580 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.58. 17,908,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,072,545. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $34.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

