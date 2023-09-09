Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 23,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $244,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $26.70. 2,574,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,972. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.97%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.