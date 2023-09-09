Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Mplx by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,592. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 78.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on MPLX

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.