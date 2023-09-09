Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 102.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on APH. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of APH traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.89. 2,392,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,332. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $90.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day moving average is $80.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

