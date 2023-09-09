Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,142 Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.76% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1,400.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,095 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 2,046.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 381,361 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 345,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 239,507 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,076,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,474,000. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EWD traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,202. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04.

About iShares MSCI Sweden ETF

Ishares

