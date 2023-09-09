Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 19,341 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,341 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.06% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $11,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 5,098.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 251.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,306,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,281 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $19,380,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 844,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,915,000 after acquiring an additional 384,245 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,262,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWQ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.75. 601,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,802. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $940.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

