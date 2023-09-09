Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,850 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up 0.6% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $21,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,796,000 after acquiring an additional 273,005 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,064,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,835,000 after acquiring an additional 930,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WMB. Citigroup upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $33.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,115,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,395. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

