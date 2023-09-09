Causeway Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,973,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703,854 shares during the period. FinVolution Group accounts for about 0.9% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned about 3.13% of FinVolution Group worth $37,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,868,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,595,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 128,464 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 4,788.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 646,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 633,563 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 2,055.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 885,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 844,617 shares during the period. 31.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FinVolution Group from $5.08 to $4.68 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price objective for the company.

FinVolution Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FINV traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.13. 438,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,064. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.70. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

