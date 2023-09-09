Causeway Capital Management LLC Buys 1,592,624 Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 258.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,208,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592,624 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Hello Group worth $20,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MOMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hello Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Hello Group in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BOCOM International cut Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hello Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Shares of MOMO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,930. Hello Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Hello Group had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

