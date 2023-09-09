Causeway Capital Management LLC Buys 539,748 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,068,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539,748 shares during the quarter. Vipshop accounts for approximately 1.1% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Vipshop worth $46,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 828.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,465,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338,651 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 255.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,488,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $40,843,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,586,000 after buying an additional 1,547,139 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.02.

Shares of VIPS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. 1,600,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,656. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $26.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.86 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

