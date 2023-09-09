Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $20 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Causeway Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,579 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $19,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Unilever Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,985. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.