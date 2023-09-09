Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $30.57 Million Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,446,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,858 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Avantor worth $30,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.12.

Avantor Price Performance

Avantor stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,818,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $26.26.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.89%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

