Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $57.65 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,055 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises about 1.4% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $57,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.82. 6,838,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,882,012. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

