Causeway Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Causeway Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,523 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $15,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 28,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Nomura raised Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,796,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944,163. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Featured Articles

