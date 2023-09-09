Causeway Capital Management LLC Makes New $10.08 Million Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,079,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.88) to GBX 2,950 ($37.26) in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.61) to GBX 4,440 ($56.07) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.62) to GBX 3,800 ($47.99) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.36. The company had a trading volume of 265,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,011. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.16. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $159.28 and a 12 month high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $2.5089 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.