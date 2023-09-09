Causeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,875 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,875 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $22,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Novartis by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Novartis by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Novartis by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Novartis by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.34. 1,382,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,687. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

