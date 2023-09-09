Causeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 43,857 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667,593 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 43,857 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $13,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 162,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 77,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMFG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,114. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

