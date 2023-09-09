Causeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 729,256 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,361,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729,256 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for 1.3% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $52,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 48,039.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,062,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after buying an additional 15,031,561 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 63,925,369.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,310,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,780,000 after buying an additional 8,310,298 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,804,000 after buying an additional 5,480,718 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,056,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,986,000 after buying an additional 5,039,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,762,000 after buying an additional 4,818,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.63. 5,381,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,669,426. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $7.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.72.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

