Causeway Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 299,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,555 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of MakeMyTrip worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $92,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 7.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 12.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.09. The company had a trading volume of 916,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,512. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 244.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $40.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.68 million. On average, analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

